 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No mas: Sioux City S.C. East clobbers LeMars 42-13
0 Comments

No mas: Sioux City S.C. East clobbers LeMars 42-13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City S.C. East left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off LeMars 42-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The third quarter gave Sioux City S.C. East a 42-7 lead over LeMars.

Sioux City S.C. East opened a towering 35-7 gap over LeMars at the intermission.

Sioux City S.C. East drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over LeMars after the first quarter.

In recent action on August 27, LeMars faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on August 27 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley vs Lennox football highlights

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News