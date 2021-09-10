No mas: Sioux City S.C. East clobbers LeMars 42-13

Sioux City S.C. East left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off LeMars 42-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The third quarter gave Sioux City S.C. East a 42-7 lead over LeMars.

Sioux City S.C. East opened a towering 35-7 gap over LeMars at the intermission.

Sioux City S.C. East drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over LeMars after the first quarter.

