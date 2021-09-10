No mas: Sioux City S.C. East clobbers LeMars 42-13

Sioux City S.C. East left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off LeMars 42-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
The third quarter gave Sioux City S.C. East a 42-7 lead over LeMars.
Sioux City S.C. East opened a towering 35-7 gap over LeMars at the intermission.
Sioux City S.C. East drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over LeMars after the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, LeMars faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City S.C. East took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on August 27 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For a full recap, click here.
