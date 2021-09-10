No pain, no gain; Harris-Lake Park overcomes Kingsley-Pierson 28-8

Harris-Lake Park dumped Kingsley-Pierson 28-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
Harris-Lake Park's upper hand showed as it carried a 16-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
Harris-Lake Park's offense darted to a 9-0 lead over Kingsley-Pierson at halftime.
The first quarter gave Harris-Lake Park a 7-0 lead over Kingsley-Pierson.
Recently on August 27 , Kingsley-Pierson squared up on Graettinger G-T/R-A in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.