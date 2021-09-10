 Skip to main content
No pain, no gain; Harris-Lake Park overcomes Kingsley-Pierson 28-8
Harris-Lake Park dumped Kingsley-Pierson 28-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Harris-Lake Park's upper hand showed as it carried a 16-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

Harris-Lake Park's offense darted to a 9-0 lead over Kingsley-Pierson at halftime.

The first quarter gave Harris-Lake Park a 7-0 lead over Kingsley-Pierson.

