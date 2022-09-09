 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City

No pain, no gain: Hinton overcomes Alta-Aurelia 40-28

Alta-Aurelia was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Hinton prevailed 40-28 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

The Blackhawks' offense jumped in front for a 28-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Hinton and Alta-Aurelia were both scoreless.

The Warriors rallied with a 28-12 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Blackhawks prevailed.

The last time Alta-Aurelia and Hinton played in a 43-26 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Breaking News