No scoring allowed: Moville Woodbury Central pushes past IKM-Manning 40-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Moville Woodbury Central's 40-0 blanking of IKM-Manning during this Iowa football game.

Moville Woodbury Central drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over IKM-Manning after the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a massive 40-0 gap over the Wolves at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and IKM-Manning squared off with September 10, 2021 at IKM-Manning High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

