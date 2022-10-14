No scoring allowed: Sioux City S.C. North pushes past Sioux City S.C. West 70-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Sioux City S.C. North proved that in blanking Sioux City S.C. West 70-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 14.
Sioux City S.C. North roared in front of Sioux City S.C. West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Stars registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Stars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Sioux City S.C. North and Sioux City S.C. West faced off on October 15, 2021 at Sioux City North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
