No scoring allowed: Sioux City S.C. North pushes past Sioux City S.C. West 70-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Sioux City S.C. North proved that in blanking Sioux City S.C. West 70-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 14.

Sioux City S.C. North roared in front of Sioux City S.C. West 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Stars registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Stars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-0 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.