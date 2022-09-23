Nowhere to hide: Newell-Fonda dominates Kingsley-Pierson from start to finish 48-28

Newell-Fonda scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 48-28 win over Kingsley-Pierson at Kingsley-Pierson High on September 23 in Iowa football action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.