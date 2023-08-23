For the second straight year, OABCIG’s season ended with a loss deep in the playoffs to the eventual state champion.

Two years ago, Southeast Valley beat the Falcons in the Class 2A quarterfinals on route to the Jaguars’ first state title. Last fall, OABCIG fell 37-14 to Central Lyon in a semifinal at the UNI Dome that matched two of the state's two quarterbacks -- Central Lyon's Zach Lutmer and OABCIG's Beckett DeJean.

Beckett DeJean, who earned second-team all-state honors, threw for 2,221 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 998 yards and 14 more scores last season.

The younger brother of highly-decorated Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Beckett also starred at cornerback for OABCIG, and will likely play defense for the South Dakota Coyotes this fall.

OABCIG head coach Larry Miller, entering his 24th year with the program, must replace not only DeJean but a total of 20 graduated seniors, including every starter from last year's 11-2 squad. The losses also include DeJean's favorite target, receiver Gabe Wintercrowd.

"Our main focus early on will be to get kids into the right positions for the betterment of the team," Miller said. "Open competition for all starting positions should be a benefit for use."

Miller identifies Kelton Ladwidg and Bodie Hansen as the top returning players, and Brysen Kolar and Myles Beck as the most promising newcomers.

Other notable returning players, he said, are Bradyn Barber, Gage Leed, Kaleb Taylor, John Kruse, Gavin Remer, Dayton Ullrich and Blake Corbin.

Miller lists West Sioux as the favorite to win OABCIG's district, but said he expects his young team to challenge for the crown.