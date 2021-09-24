Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley rides the rough off Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 28-14

Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley dumped Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 28-14 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on September 24 in Iowa football action.

It were a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when the Dutchmen and the Crusaders both had the scoreboard blinking in a 28-14 knot.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic were both scoreless.

The Dutchmen registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Crusaders.

Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic after the first quarter.

