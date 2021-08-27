Orange City Unity Christian topples Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 21-15

Orange City Unity Christian knocked off Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 21-15 in Iowa high school football action on August 27.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 14-2 to finish the game in style.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as the Knights and the Jays were both scoreless.

The start wasn't the problem for Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, who began with a 13-7 edge over Orange City Unity Christian through the end of the first quarter.

