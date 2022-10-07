 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paullina South O'Brien overcomes Akron-Westfield in seat-squirming affair 13-12

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Paullina South O'Brien nipped Akron-Westfield 13-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolverines opened a close 7-6 gap over the Westerners at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines and the Westerners each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Akron-Westfield and Paullina South O'Brien squared off with October 8, 2021 at Paullina South O'Brien High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 23, Akron-Westfield squared off with Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in a football game. For more, click here.

