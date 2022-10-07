Paullina South O'Brien overcomes Akron-Westfield in seat-squirming affair 13-12

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Paullina South O'Brien nipped Akron-Westfield 13-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolverines opened a close 7-6 gap over the Westerners at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines and the Westerners each scored in the final quarter.

