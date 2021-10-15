Paullina South O'Brien soars over Hinton 56-24

Paullina South O'Brien's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-24 win over Hinton for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

The third quarter gave the Wolverines a 55-18 lead over the Blackhawks.

The Wolverines registered a 28-12 advantage at halftime over the Blackhawks.

The Wolverines opened with a 14-6 advantage over the Blackhawks through the first quarter.

