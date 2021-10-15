 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paullina South O'Brien soars over Hinton 56-24

  • 0

Paullina South O'Brien's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-24 win over Hinton for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Hinton squared up on Akron-Westfield in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The third quarter gave the Wolverines a 55-18 lead over the Blackhawks.

The Wolverines registered a 28-12 advantage at halftime over the Blackhawks.

The Wolverines opened with a 14-6 advantage over the Blackhawks through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW South O'Brien defeats Hinton football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News