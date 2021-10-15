Point of emphasis; Logan-Magnolia allows no points in stopping Lawton-Bronson 41-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Logan-Magnolia stuffed Lawton-Bronson 41-0 to the tune of a shutout at Logan-Magnolia High on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 26-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

The Panthers darted in front of the Eagles 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

