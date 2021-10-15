 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Point of emphasis; Logan-Magnolia allows no points in stopping Lawton-Bronson 41-0

  • 0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Logan-Magnolia stuffed Lawton-Bronson 41-0 to the tune of a shutout at Logan-Magnolia High on October 15 in Iowa football action.

The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 33-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' offense roared to a 26-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

The Panthers darted in front of the Eagles 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW South O'Brien defeats Hinton football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News