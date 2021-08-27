Point of emphasis; Moville Woodbury Central allows no points in stopping Hinton 52-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Moville Woodbury Central squeeze Hinton 52-0 in a shutout effort in Iowa high school football action on August 27.
The third quarter gave Moville Woodbury Central a 45-0 lead over Hinton.
Moville Woodbury Central fought to a 33-0 intermission margin at Hinton's expense.
Moville Woodbury Central opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hinton through the first quarter.
