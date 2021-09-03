Point of emphasis; Remsen St. Mary's allows no points in stopping Correctionville River Valley 59-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Remsen St. Mary's blank Correctionville River Valley 59-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
The Hawks stormed in front of the Wolverines 52-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Remsen St. Mary's fought to a 45-0 intermission margin at Correctionville River Valley's expense.
The first quarter gave the Hawks a 30-0 lead over the Wolverines.
