Powerhouse performance: Remsen St. Mary's roars to big win over Exira-Ehk 48-12

Remsen St. Mary's swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Exira-Ehk 48-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Spartans were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Hawks cloned their points production 6-6.

Remsen St. Mary's' control showed as it carried a 42-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Remsen St. Mary's' offense breathed fire to a 42-0 lead over Exira-Ehk at the intermission.

The Hawks opened with a 13-0 advantage over the Spartans through the first quarter.

