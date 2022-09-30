Pretty portrait: Hinton paints a victorious picture in win over Akron-Westfield 22-7

Hinton grabbed a 22-7 victory at the expense of Akron-Westfield at Akron-Westfield High on September 30 in Iowa football action.

The Blackhawks fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Westerners' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Blackhawks outscored the Westerners 8-0 in the final quarter.

