 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pretty portrait: Hinton paints a victorious picture in win over Akron-Westfield 22-7

  • 0

Hinton grabbed a 22-7 victory at the expense of Akron-Westfield at Akron-Westfield High on September 30 in Iowa football action.

The Blackhawks fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Westerners' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Blackhawks outscored the Westerners 8-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Akron-Westfield and Hinton faced off on October 1, 2021 at Hinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Akron-Westfield squared off with Moville Woodbury Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Elk Point-Jefferson vs Miller/Highmore/Harrold football action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News