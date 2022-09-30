Pretty portrait: Hinton paints a victorious picture in win over Akron-Westfield 22-7

Hinton grabbed a 22-7 victory at the expense of Akron-Westfield at Akron-Westfield High on September 30 in Iowa football action.
The Blackhawks fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Westerners' expense.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Blackhawks outscored the Westerners 8-0 in the final quarter.
Last season, Akron-Westfield and Hinton faced off on October 1, 2021 at Hinton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 16, Akron-Westfield squared off with Moville Woodbury Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.