Pretty portrait: Neola Tri-Center paints a victorious picture in win over Sloan Westwood 40-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Neola Tri-Center spurred past Sloan Westwood 40-29 in Iowa high school football on October 14.

Neola Tri-Center opened with a 20-14 advantage over Sloan Westwood through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a meager 28-21 gap over the Rebels at halftime.

Neola Tri-Center jumped to a 34-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Rebels' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

