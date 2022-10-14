Pretty portrait: Neola Tri-Center paints a victorious picture in win over Sloan Westwood 40-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Neola Tri-Center spurred past Sloan Westwood 40-29 in Iowa high school football on October 14.
Neola Tri-Center opened with a 20-14 advantage over Sloan Westwood through the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a meager 28-21 gap over the Rebels at halftime.
Neola Tri-Center jumped to a 34-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Rebels' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
Last season, Neola Tri-Center and Sloan Westwood squared off with October 15, 2021 at Neola Tri-Center High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
