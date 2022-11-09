Putting it all together: Remsen St. Mary's overwhelms Lenox 42-20

Remsen St. Mary's recorded a big victory over Lenox 42-20 at Remsen St. Mary's on November 9 in Iowa football action.

Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 15-6 advantage over Lenox through the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense steamrolled in front for a 30-14 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Lenox showed some mettle by fighting back to a 30-20 count in the third quarter.

The Hawks put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 12-0 in the last stanza.

