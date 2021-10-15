Rally time; Des Moines Roosevelt overcomes Sioux City S.C. East 47-26

Des Moines Roosevelt trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 47-26 win over Sioux City S.C. East in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The Roughriders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-19 lead over the Black Raiders.

The Black Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 19-13 at halftime over the Roughriders.

The start wasn't the problem for Sioux City S.C. East, who began with a 9-0 edge over Des Moines Roosevelt through the end of the first quarter.

