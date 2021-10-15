 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rally time; Des Moines Roosevelt overcomes Sioux City S.C. East 47-26

  • 0

Des Moines Roosevelt trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 47-26 win over Sioux City S.C. East in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The Roughriders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-19 lead over the Black Raiders.

The Black Raiders came from behind to grab the advantage 19-13 at halftime over the Roughriders.

The start wasn't the problem for Sioux City S.C. East, who began with a 9-0 edge over Des Moines Roosevelt through the end of the first quarter.

Recently on September 30 , Sioux City S.C. East squared up on Waukee Northwest in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW South O'Brien defeats Hinton football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News