Remsen St. Mary's blanks Kingsley-Pierson 49-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Remsen St. Mary's as it controlled Kingsley-Pierson's offense 49-0 in a sterling defensive showcase for an Iowa high school football victory on September 16.

Remsen St. Mary's drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Kingsley-Pierson after the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense jumped in front for a 42-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

