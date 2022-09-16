 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hard Rock SportsBook Sioux City

Remsen St. Mary's blanks Kingsley-Pierson 49-0

  • 0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Remsen St. Mary's as it controlled Kingsley-Pierson's offense 49-0 in a sterling defensive showcase for an Iowa high school football victory on September 16.

Remsen St. Mary's drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Kingsley-Pierson after the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense jumped in front for a 42-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Hawks added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Kingsley-Pierson faced off on October 29, 2021 at Remsen St. Mary's High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Sioux City vs Omaha South football highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News