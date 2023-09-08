Remsen St. Mary's handed West Bend-Mallard a tough 34-18 loss in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Remsen St. Mary's breathed fire in front of West Bend-Mallard 28-12 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Remsen St. Mary's and West Bend-Mallard were both scoreless.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and West Bend-Mallard squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Remsen St. Mary's High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Harris-Lake Park.

