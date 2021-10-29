Remsen St. Mary's hammers Kingsley-Pierson into submission 46-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Remsen St. Mary's broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 46-6 explosion on Kingsley-Pierson at Remsen St. Mary's on October 29 in Iowa football action.
Recently on October 15 , Remsen St. Mary's squared up on Glidden-Ralston in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.