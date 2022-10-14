Remsen St. Mary's mollywopps Glidden-Ralston 61-6

Remsen St. Mary's controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-6 win against Glidden-Ralston in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Glidden-Ralston played in a 53-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Glidden-Ralston faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Remsen St. Mary's took on Newell-Fonda on September 30 at Newell-Fonda High School. Click here for a recap
