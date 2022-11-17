 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Remsen St. Mary's mollywopps Wayland WACO 38-16

Remsen St. Mary's built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 38-16 win over Wayland WACO on November 17 in Iowa football.

Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 12-0 advantage over Wayland WACO through the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense thundered in front for a 24-3 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Remsen St. Mary's thundered to a 38-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Hawks prevailed.

Recently on November 9, Remsen St. Mary's squared off with Lenox in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

