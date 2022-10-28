 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Remsen St. Mary's pours it on West Bend-Mallard 42-16

  • 0

Remsen St. Mary's recorded a big victory over West Bend-Mallard 42-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 14-0 advantage over West Bend-Mallard through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Remsen St. Mary's charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Hawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

In recent action on October 14, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Glidden-Ralston and West Bend-Mallard took on Correctionville River Valley on October 14 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: West Sioux vs Kuemper Class 1A football playoff highlights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News