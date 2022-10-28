Remsen St. Mary's pours it on West Bend-Mallard 42-16

Remsen St. Mary's recorded a big victory over West Bend-Mallard 42-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 14-0 advantage over West Bend-Mallard through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Remsen St. Mary's charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Hawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

