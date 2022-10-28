Remsen St. Mary's pours it on West Bend-Mallard 42-16

Remsen St. Mary's recorded a big victory over West Bend-Mallard 42-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Remsen St. Mary's opened with a 14-0 advantage over West Bend-Mallard through the first quarter.
The Hawks fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Wolverines' expense.
Remsen St. Mary's charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolverines fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Hawks would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
In recent action on October 14, Remsen St. Mary's faced off against Glidden-Ralston and West Bend-Mallard took on Correctionville River Valley on October 14 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
