Remsen St. Mary's pushes the mute button on Glidden-Ralston 53-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Remsen St. Mary's followed in overpowering Glidden-Ralston 53-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 15.

Remsen St. Mary's' control showed as it carried a 47-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Remsen St. Mary's' offense roared to a 34-0 lead over Glidden-Ralston at halftime.

Remsen St. Mary's drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Glidden-Ralston after the first quarter.

