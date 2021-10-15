Remsen St. Mary's pushes the mute button on Glidden-Ralston 53-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Remsen St. Mary's followed in overpowering Glidden-Ralston 53-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 15.

Remsen St. Mary's' control showed as it carried a 47-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Remsen St. Mary's' offense roared to a 34-0 lead over Glidden-Ralston at halftime.

Remsen St. Mary's drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over Glidden-Ralston after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.