Remsen St. Mary's pushes the mute button on Sioux City Siouxland Christian 70-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Remsen St. Mary's followed in overpowering Sioux City Siouxland Christian 70-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

The gap remained the same through the third quarter as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

Remsen St. Mary's' offense took charge to a 54-0 lead over Sioux City Siouxland Christian at halftime.

The first quarter gave Remsen St. Mary's a 27-0 lead over Sioux City Siouxland Christian.

