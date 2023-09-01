Remsen St. Mary's' defense throttled Sioux City Siouxland Christian, resulting in a 48-0 shutout for an Iowa high school football victory at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High.
The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Sioux City Siouxland Christian played in a 73-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
