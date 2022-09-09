Remsen St. Mary's smacks Sioux City Siouxland Christian in shutout victory 73-0

A suffocating defense helped Remsen St. Mary's handle Sioux City Siouxland Christian 73-0 on September 9 in Iowa football.
Last season, Remsen St. Mary's and Sioux City Siouxland Christian squared off with September 10, 2021 at Remsen St. Mary's High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.