Resolve: Alta-Aurelia tops off Hinton 43-26

Alta-Aurelia donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Hinton 43-26 on Friday in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

The scoreboard showed the Blackhawks with a 26-21 lead over the Warriors heading into the third quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Blackhawks showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 26-14 advantage over the Warriors as the first quarter ended.

