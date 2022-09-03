Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr stonewalls Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0

Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-0 during this Iowa football game.

Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr moved in front of Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Rock Rapids CL/G-Lr steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 14-0 in the last stanza.

