Ruh-Roh, Remsen St. Mary's shuts down Gilbertville Don Bosco 64-42

Gilbertville Don Bosco had no answers as Remsen St. Mary's roared to a 64-42 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Hawks jumped to a 50-36 bulge over the Dons as the fourth quarter began.

The Hawks opened a modest 30-22 gap over the Dons at the intermission.

Remsen St. Mary's made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over Gilbertville Don Bosco after the first quarter.

