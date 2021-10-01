Ruh-Roh, Remsen St. Mary's shuts down Newell-Fonda 53-21

Remsen St. Mary's controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 53-21 victory over Newell-Fonda in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Remsen St. Mary's' command showed as it carried a 47-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks' offense stormed to a 40-14 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 15-7 lead over the Mustangs.

