SERGEANT BLUFF — Pick a spot on the 2022-2023 roster for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors and odds are you'll land on a position occupied by a senior.

The football team, which went 3-6 this past season, had 19 players in their final year including outgoing quarterback Tyler Smith who was selected as the offensive most valuable player for the Class 3A All-District 1 team.

Replacing him isn't a simple as saying "next man up."

The quarterback with the second-most passing yards on the 2022-2023 team? Scott Kroll, a senior as well.

Despite the fact that the Warriors will be starting somewhat anew with senior quarterback Ryan Hoffman and junior Brayden Kerr, head coach Justin Smith, who's been with the program for 11 years, said it's business as usual.

"We expect the same thing we do out of every single kid: Get better every day," Smith said. "We don't really talk wins and losses. We talk about how if we show up and get better every day, good things are going to happen. And both Kerr and Hoffman have improved immensely since last year. I trust either one of those guys in a varsity football game."

Though 2022 ended in disappointment, Smith said the players returning from that team aren't dwelling at all on what went wrong.

"Last year is last year," he said.

Even after settling on a primary signal caller for the season, the Warriors will need to re-establish their receiving corps as three of Tyler Smith's four most-frequent targets graduated.

Hoffman said he already feels good about the rapport he has with his receivers.

"We got the chemistry down in week one and the routes are clean now. So I'm for this upcoming season and the routes and route runners we have," Hoffman said. In 2022, he threw 10 passes, completed six of them and had one touchdown.

SB-L's coach shouldn't have much to worry about at running back. The lead ball carrier for the year prior, Zayvion Ellington, is a junior. While splitting touches with Tyler Smith, he still managed to carry the ball into the end zone 10 times and racked up 524 yards. Justin Smith said there's room for Ellington to grow.

"I'm expecting him to be a little more physical and understanding that's probably his strength," Justin Smith said. "It's not dancing. It's putting the shoulders down and getting extra yards on contact."

Senior wideout Scott Dickson said he's excited for what Ellington's style of play can provide for the rest of the offense.

"(It) opens up the pass game," he said.

On the other side of the ball, the losses are more noticeable.

Of the 13 players who notched at least 10 tackles during the 2022-2023 season, 10 were seniors. That includes SB-L's top three tacklers from the past year's campaign, Garrett McHugh, Jake Hamilton and Tylar Lutgen.

One of the returning defenders tasked with filling the void is senior defensive end Julian Jervik. The 6'1" Jervik, who had two tackles in his previous year, said two major focuses this offseason have been physicality and being on the same page as other players.

"That's my main goal. We just want to focus on working as a team, together."

Jervik said he feels good about how the younger players will fit into the overall scheme.

"We obviously don't have that many seniors out this year. But I'm confident with the young talent that we having stepping up."