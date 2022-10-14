Sergeant Bluff-Luton denies Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's challenge 45-28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 45-28 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Warriors opened a close 28-21 gap over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton stormed to a 45-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

