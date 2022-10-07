Sergeant Bluff-Luton explodes past Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-12

Sergeant Bluff-Luton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 34-12 at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped in front of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton breathed fire to a 34-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

