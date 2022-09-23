Sergeant Bluff-Luton races in front to lap Sioux Center 28-6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-6 win over Sioux Center in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped in front of Sioux Center 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton jumped to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

