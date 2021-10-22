Sergeant Bluff-Luton sets a fast pace to trip Carroll 41-7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-7 win over Carroll in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Carroll after the first quarter.

