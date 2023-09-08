Sergeant Bluff-Luton rolled past Sioux City S.C. West for a comfortable 48-14 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Le Mars and Sioux City S.C. West took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 25 at Sioux City West.
