Shaken, not stirred, Hartley H-M-S cracks Akron-Westfield 50-13

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Hartley H-M-S broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-13 explosion on Akron-Westfield in Iowa high school football action on October 15.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Hartley H-M-S and Akron-Westfield were both scoreless.

Hartley H-M-s' offense took charge to a 38-7 lead over Akron-Westfield at halftime.

The Hawks opened with a 28-6 advantage over the Westerners through the first quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Akron-Westfield squared up on Hinton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

