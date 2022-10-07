Sioux Center hammers Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 29-7

The force was strong for Sioux Center as it pierced Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic during Friday's 29-7 thumping during this Iowa football game.
The Warriors fought to a 15-7 intermission margin at the Crusaders' expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
Last season, Sioux Center and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with October 8, 2021 at Sioux Center High School last season. For more, click here.
