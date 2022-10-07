Sioux Center hammers Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 29-7

The force was strong for Sioux Center as it pierced Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic during Friday's 29-7 thumping during this Iowa football game.

The Warriors fought to a 15-7 intermission margin at the Crusaders' expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

