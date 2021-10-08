 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux Center severs Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's hopes 35-23

  • 0

Sioux Center tipped and eventually toppled Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 35-23 during this Iowa football game.

Recently on September 24 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared up on Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Sioux Center's offense breathed fire to a 35-7 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic at the intermission.

Sioux Center jumped in front of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Elk Point defeats Bridgewater-EmeryEthan football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News