Sioux Center severs Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic's hopes 35-23

Sioux Center tipped and eventually toppled Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 35-23 during this Iowa football game.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Sioux Center's offense breathed fire to a 35-7 lead over Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic at the intermission.
Sioux Center jumped in front of Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
