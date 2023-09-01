Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic scored early and often to roll over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57-13 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High on Sept. 1 in Iowa football action.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 29-0 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 50-0 advantage at intermission over the Lynx.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln fought to within 50-6.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

