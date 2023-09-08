Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic finally found a way to top Sioux City S.C. East 29-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 6-0 advantage over Sioux City S.C. East through the first quarter.
Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took control in the third quarter with a 29-21 advantage over Sioux City S.C. East.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off against Carroll Kuemper Catholic and Sioux City S.C. East took on Glenwood on Aug. 25 at Glenwood High School.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.