Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic finally found a way to top Sioux City S.C. East 29-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 6-0 advantage over Sioux City S.C. East through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took control in the third quarter with a 29-21 advantage over Sioux City S.C. East.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

