Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-7 win over Sioux City S.C. West on Sept. 14 in Iowa football.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic opened with a 21-0 advantage over Sioux City S.C. West through the first quarter.

The Crusaders fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West were both scoreless.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 49-7.

