Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic slips past Carroll 9-6

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic chalked up in tripping Carroll 9-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
Last season, Carroll and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on October 1, 2021 at Carroll High School. For more, click here.
Recently on September 16, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Sioux City S.C. North in a football game . Click here for a recap
