Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic stops Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley in snug affair 7-6

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley after the first quarter.

Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley rallied in the third quarter by making it 7-6.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

