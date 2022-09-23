 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic stops Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley in snug affair 7-6

  • 0

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley 7-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley after the first quarter.

Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley rallied in the third quarter by making it 7-6.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with September 24, 2021 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic squared off with Spencer in a football game .

