Sioux City S.C. East gives Des Moines East the business 65-16

Sioux City S.C. East didn't tinker with Des Moines East, scoring a 65-16 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Des Moines East played in a 51-7 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, Sioux City S.C. East squared off with Ankeny Centennial in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

