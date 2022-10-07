Sioux City S.C. East gives Des Moines East the business 65-16

Sioux City S.C. East didn't tinker with Des Moines East, scoring a 65-16 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
The last time Sioux City S.C. East and Des Moines East played in a 51-7 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
