Sioux City S.C. East makes Sioux City S.C. North's offense disappear 54-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Sioux City S.C. East followed in overpowering Sioux City S.C. North 54-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The Black Raiders pulled ahead in front of the Stars 33-0 to begin the second quarter.
