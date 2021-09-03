 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City S.C. East makes Sioux City S.C. North's offense disappear 54-0
0 Comments

Sioux City S.C. East makes Sioux City S.C. North's offense disappear 54-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Sioux City S.C. East followed in overpowering Sioux City S.C. North 54-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Black Raiders pulled ahead in front of the Stars 33-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Sioux City vs West football highlights

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News