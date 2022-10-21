Sioux City S.C. East overpowers Sioux City S.C. West in thorough fashion 62-14

Sioux City S.C. East delivered all the smoke to disorient Sioux City S.C. West and flew away with a 62-14 win in Iowa high school football action on October 21.
In recent action on October 7, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Urbandale and Sioux City S.C. East took on Des Moines East on October 7 at Sioux City East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
