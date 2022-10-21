 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sioux City S.C. East overpowers Sioux City S.C. West in thorough fashion 62-14

  • 0

Sioux City S.C. East delivered all the smoke to disorient Sioux City S.C. West and flew away with a 62-14 win in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

In recent action on October 7, Sioux City S.C. West faced off against Urbandale and Sioux City S.C. East took on Des Moines East on October 7 at Sioux City East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LeMars overcomes Spencer 38-28

LeMars notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Spencer 38-28 at Lemars High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Remsen St. Mary’s vs Audubon football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News